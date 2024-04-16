Jared Leto's New Tron 3 Set Video Teases A Huge Change - In A Bloody Way

Disney will be back to pushing their biggest franchises — Marvel and "Star Wars" — with full force next year, courtesy of TV shows and movies that you probably won't want to miss. What shouldn't be forgotten, however, is the scheduled return to the world of "Tron" with the Jared Leto-led threequel, "Tron: Ares." Silently humming along at light cycle speed, more footage from the shoot has been revealed online after the first behind-the-scenes photo got Twitter users worried. This new footage shows the "Morbius" star looking a little worse for wear as the titular character, which is a bit confusing given Ares' background of, well, not being human.

Jared Leto currently on set in Vancouver filming #TronAres 🎥 We're huge fans of the #Tron franchise! Praying this movie is good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NC3qAiQpsV — The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) April 14, 2024

Leto, who has been linked to the project as far back as 2020 — when he accidentally revealed the film's title – can be seen on X (formerly Twitter) via @WeeklyCut. The footage clearly shows him in the familiar suit worn by characters that usually inhabit The Grid, the digital realm that Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) and his son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) both found themselves in during the events of "Tron" and "Tron: Legacy." However, the strange thing about Leto's character is that he is a computer program and, therefore, shouldn't be suffering from what appears to be a bloody bump on the head. So what's the deal? Does someone need to press F1 to clarify things, or could this new footage hint at a more logical, tried-and-tested plot point that usually works wonders in your run-of-the-mill sci-fi story?