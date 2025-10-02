Whatever Happened To Marcus From The Marcus PSP Commercials?

Sony's PlayStation 3 console had a bit of a rough start when it first launched in North America in 2006. From its high price point to having especially tough competitors in the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii, the PS3 needed to take some big swings in order to gain a foothold in the video game console market. Enter Kevin Butler. Portrayed by actor Jerry Lambert, Kevin was the hilarious fictional vice president of PlayStation who starred in a series of memorable commercials for the PS3 that helped turn things around for the struggling console.

When Sony launched its portable gaming device PlayStation Portable — or PSP for short — it was marketed not only by Butler, but another fictional spokesperson. Owing to it being something of a kid brother to the PS3, the PSP's primarily commercial pitchman was a child named Marcus Rivers, played by Bobb'e J. Thompson. In the world of the ads, Marcus gets hired by Kevin after proving to be an expert in all things PSP and goes on to dish out cool but sagely advice to the grown-ups around him. "I think the Marcus campaign, and the PSP campaign in general, showed positive sales effects," Scott McCarthy, a PlayStation senior brand manager, told IndustryGamers (via VG247). "When the consumers vote, they do so with their dollars, and we saw positive movement on the hardware side."

When their ad campaigns end, we're often left wondering what happened to the actors from various commercials. In the case of Thompson, he went on to appear in a number of films and television shows throughout the 2010s and into the 2020s — though he was actually already an established actor when he took on the role of Marcus.