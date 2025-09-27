The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Only Has One Movie With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Alan Cumming has a minor role in "Second Best" as a character named Bernard, but he isn't who you're watching the movie for. The film tells the story of Graham (William Hurt), a man who wants to adopt a child despite having issues with his own parents. He adopts James (Chris Cleary Miles), a child who has been in several group and foster homes and has anger issues as a result of the way he has lived up to that point. Though it takes some time, the two develop a bond that can only be described as what every father tries to have with his son, especially as they each grapple with their respective patriarchal problems.

Famed film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review that "William Hurt is one of the most introspective of actors," adding that the screenplay has "great precision" and that the movie has "the authenticity of life" at several points. Audiences weren't quite as complimentary, awarding the film 80%, and to be fair, Ebert's review is one of just five total. But it's still the sole entry in Cumming's filmography to earn that perfect score.