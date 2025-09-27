The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Only Has One Movie With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Alan Cumming is known for plenty of roles, from Nightcrawler in the "X-Men" movies of the early 2000s to the host of the popular Peacock reality competition series "The Traitors," but only one project on his resume boasts a 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Second Best," a 1994 film starring William Hurt as a man looking to adopt a child, takes that top spot.
Cumming's career began on television with an episode of the 1985 British series "Travelling Man." He continued to appear on the small screen in the U.K., with multi-episode arcs in the soap opera "Take the High Road" and the children's drama "Shadow of the Stone," before tackling his first film, the 1991 TV movie "Bernard and the Genie." Since then, he's been in a number of stage productions, had a main role in the long-running CBS series "The Good Wife," almost joined the "Harry Potter" franchise, found a career resurgence with "The Traitors," and is set to return as Nightcrawler in Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday."
Second Best is a father-son story
Alan Cumming has a minor role in "Second Best" as a character named Bernard, but he isn't who you're watching the movie for. The film tells the story of Graham (William Hurt), a man who wants to adopt a child despite having issues with his own parents. He adopts James (Chris Cleary Miles), a child who has been in several group and foster homes and has anger issues as a result of the way he has lived up to that point. Though it takes some time, the two develop a bond that can only be described as what every father tries to have with his son, especially as they each grapple with their respective patriarchal problems.
Famed film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review that "William Hurt is one of the most introspective of actors," adding that the screenplay has "great precision" and that the movie has "the authenticity of life" at several points. Audiences weren't quite as complimentary, awarding the film 80%, and to be fair, Ebert's review is one of just five total. But it's still the sole entry in Cumming's filmography to earn that perfect score.