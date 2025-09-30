The Allstate Mayhem Commercial Guy's 5 Best Movie And TV Roles, Ranked

Despite having a substantial acting resume under his belt, Dean Winters is still best known as Mayhem from the eminently rankable Allstate Insurance commercials. That's where he warns viewers about absurd-yet-possible worst-case scenarios that might happen, in order to encourage them to buy insurance. From scenarios about being a disastrous raccoon to being an unaware teenage girl, Winters drolly unleashes chaos on unsuspecting drivers and homeowners in the ads, before providing the closing kicker where he says, "Be better protected from mayhem, like me."

Winters has been starring in the successful ad campaign since 2010, becoming a household fixture on the level of Flo from the Progressive Insurance ads. But while this role may take center stage for him these days, his IMDb page is filled with high-profile gigs on TV shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and in movies like Spike Lee's "Highest to Lowest."

So, if you've ever wondered where you've seen Winters before — or want to check out more of his work — we've got you covered with this list of his five best roles. Outside of his famous "Allstate Mayhem Guy," of course.