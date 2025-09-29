A Beloved Frasier Actor Originally Voiced The Gecko In Geico's Commercials

Putting the words "Frasier Crane" and "quality insurance" in the same sentence seems like an odd notion — but at one point in time Kelsey Grammer himself voiced the Geico Gecko for a couple of Geico insurance commercials. While it might seem shocking that Grammer would work as a pitchman, it's not uncommon for big name actors to lend their talent to help sell products and services, with some even starting their careers in commercials.

On top of that, the character, having been around for over two decades, has gone through a number of changes in appearance and voice. The version that Grammer portrayed was a much more realistic four-legged character with only minor cartoony features. During Grammer's brief time on the campaign, the Gecko would plead with consumers to stop confusing it with the Geico insurance company while praising its virtues and rates.

In recent years, the character has taken on a more anthropomorphic shape. Instead of begging to be seen as divisible from Geico, he now proudly represents the company while also being used as an ambassador for wildlife conservation efforts. Similar to Paddington, the Gecko travels the world with a sweet, good-natured outlook. In keeping with this new image, the voice has also changed.