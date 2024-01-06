How AT&T's Lily Adams Commercials Changed Milana Vayntrub Forever

AT&T spokeswoman Lily Adams has been charming audiences for over a decade. Her friendly demeanor and quick wit have helped cement her as the new face of AT&T all while being an overall welcome presence for TV viewers. Much of the same can be said about her actress Milana Vayntrub. The performer's talent and bubbly personality can be found in other projects such as "This Is Us," "Werewolves Within," and as the voice of Marvel's Squirrel Girl. Additionally, she carries a strong passion for social activism, using her platform to shine a light on topics such as abortion rights and immigration reform. But the same kindness that Vayntrub has shown to the world has not been returned in full.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vayntrub teamed up with AT&T yet again to bring back Lily following the end of their initial campaign in 2017. Vayntrub, who was also directing these commercials, began a new slew of Lily ads where the character was working from home. Not long after, internet trolls began spamming comment sections referring to Vayntrub's character as "Mommy Milkers" along with other similarly inappropriate comments. Things took an even more troubling turn as websites shared photos of the actress with false promises of even more obscene images to come.

As expected, Vayntrub was not a fan of the distasteful responses. She addressed many of the hurtful reactions in an Instagram Live and following commercials would see Vayntrub hide her body to avoid further harassment. But thankfully, the actress was not alone in condemning the heinous comments.