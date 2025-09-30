An '80s Sci-Fi Icon Helped Bring The Original Predator To Life

The Predator is one of the most recognizable and terrifying creatures in all of science fiction, and bringing the alien to life was a team effort. Seven-foot-tall Kevin Peter Hall is the one who stepped into the Predator suit and gave the creature its imposing presence on screen, but a legendary '80s voice actor is actually responsible for creating the sounds the Predator makes.

You may not recognize Peter Cullen's face, but you definitely know his voice. Cullen is a prolific voice actor with more than 200 roles to his name, but millions of people love him best as the voice of "Transformers" hero Optimus Prime. Cullen's been voicing the character since he starred in the original '80s cartoon, and over the years he's also played superheroes, villains, dinosaurs, Addams family members, and so much more.

The "Predator" production took an interest in Cullen because he'd done monster sounds for 1976's "King Kong." Unfortunately, that experience left him reluctant to take on another monster role. "It caused me to cough up blood, and so I chose to never do monster type sounds again," Cullen told The Digital Fix in 2006. Cullen was hesitant, but he decided to take a chance on the movie anyway. He didn't show up with any creature sounds in mind, but Cullen helped kick off the entire "Predator" saga by making up one of the most iconic monster sounds of all time on the spot.