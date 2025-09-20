The Only Rundown You Need Before The Smashing Machine
Do you smell what Dwayne Johnson's cooking? If it's the scent of Oscar buzz emanating from his turn in A24's "The Smashing Machine," you're definitely standing in the right kitchen. Check out Looper's video above to find out more about Johnson's transition from all-action man to festival-favorite thespian.
Written and directed by Benny Safdie, "The Smashing Machine" follows the real-life story of Mark Kerr's (Johnson) rise through the MMA ranks as well as the personal challenges that threatened to derail his legacy, including his relationship with Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt). The film explores the bruising road and shocking lengths that Kerr was prepared to go to in order to stay on top while also showcasing what it took to build a hall of fame-worthy career. In a case of life imitating art, Dwayne Johnson actually experienced a serious injury while filming a scene as Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine," proving that Johnson was prepared to suffer for his performance.
The box office expectations for "The Smashing Machine" — which is set for release on October 3, 2025 — have evolved since the film's debut at the Venice International Film Festival. Initially, Box Office Pro tracked the domestic opening range dropping in anywhere between $6 million and $10 million. According to Deadline, it's now looking like "The Smashing Machine" could punch its way up to a $20 million domestic opening, making it one of A24's biggest-ever opening weekends.
Could Dwayne Johnson win an Oscar for The Smashing Machine?
The buzz for "The Smashing Machine" started when everyone witnessed the heavy make-up that Dwayne Johnson used to transform into Mark Kerr. Then the news flooded in that the movie received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival in an event that brought the former WWE champion to tears. Then the reviews dropped, with many critics singling out Johnson for his tremendous performance as Kerr. At the time of writing, the film holds an impressive 80% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Not everyone raved about it (Looper's review of "The Smashing Machine" calling it "half-baked"), but it's clear that "The Smashing Machine" marks a new chapter in Johnson's acting career as he aims to establish himself as a serious actor. In Venice, he stated that he has wanted to do more challenging roles for a while but was held back by typecasting. "I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, 'What if there is more and what if I can?'" he said (via Variety). "A lot of times, it's harder for us — or at least for me — to know what you're capable of when you've been pigeonholed into something."
It's too early to tell if Johnson will receive an Academy Award nomination, but the signs look promising, with his turn as Kerr said to be among the best acting performances in A24 films. For a full rundown of what you should expect from "The Smashing Machine," watch the video above.