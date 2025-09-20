The Only Rundown You Need Before The Smashing Machine

Do you smell what Dwayne Johnson's cooking? If it's the scent of Oscar buzz emanating from his turn in A24's "The Smashing Machine," you're definitely standing in the right kitchen. Check out Looper's video above to find out more about Johnson's transition from all-action man to festival-favorite thespian.

Written and directed by Benny Safdie, "The Smashing Machine" follows the real-life story of Mark Kerr's (Johnson) rise through the MMA ranks as well as the personal challenges that threatened to derail his legacy, including his relationship with Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt). The film explores the bruising road and shocking lengths that Kerr was prepared to go to in order to stay on top while also showcasing what it took to build a hall of fame-worthy career. In a case of life imitating art, Dwayne Johnson actually experienced a serious injury while filming a scene as Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine," proving that Johnson was prepared to suffer for his performance.

The box office expectations for "The Smashing Machine" — which is set for release on October 3, 2025 — have evolved since the film's debut at the Venice International Film Festival. Initially, Box Office Pro tracked the domestic opening range dropping in anywhere between $6 million and $10 million. According to Deadline, it's now looking like "The Smashing Machine" could punch its way up to a $20 million domestic opening, making it one of A24's biggest-ever opening weekends.