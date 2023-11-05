Movies That Got A Sequel TV Series (With The Original Cast)

It might take years or even decades, but one thing in Hollywood is practically a guarantee: If a film is popular –- or profitable enough -– a sequel will be in the works eventually. And when making them, one of the most important elements for delivering a successful follow-up is getting back as much of the original cast as possible. For many fans, it's their favorite characters played by the original actors that draw them back for more, and if they're missing it can be an uphill battle to get butts in seats.

Of course, even when a movie is spun off into a TV series, this still holds true. For decades, small-screen adaptations and sequels replaced the original film's biggest stars, with mixed success. But as studios have looked more and more to make small-screen sequels to big-screen hits, they've realized that to be taken seriously, they can't replace the cast so easily. Now they're often going to great lengths to reunite the original group of movie actors for a TV sequel. From surprise indie hits to major box office blockbusters, here are some of those movies that have gotten TV sequels and retained members of the cast to help continue the story.