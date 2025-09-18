An '80s Sci-Fi Action Movie Is Finally Getting A Sequel (In The Most Unexpected Way Possible)

While Jonathan Betuel may not want another "Last Starfighter" movie, he's thoroughly excited for the upcoming comic continuation and is even a lead creator on the series. Produced under indie comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios, the followup is due to be released sometime in 2026. While exact story and character details have yet to unveiled, it is teased to be taking place some time after the events of the movie and within the same continuity.

Among other names in the creative team include co-producer Paul Davidson, and writers Deric A. Hughes and Benjamin Raab — the latter two being known for their work in the CW's Arrowverse as well as the 2022 revival of "Quantum Leap." Noted comic artists Willi Roberts and Francesco Segala are lined up to handle the visual side of things.

While obviously not as prevalent as movies based on comic books, properties beginning life on the screen before continuing in comic form is not unheard of, and "The Last Starfighter" is yet another example of that. This isn't even the first time that "The Last Starfighter" had a comic book presence, as a three-part limited series retelling the events of the film was issued by Marvel in the year of its original release.