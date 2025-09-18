Will Billy Madison 2 Ever Happen?

The most likely reason behind there being zero movement on a "Billy Madison" sequel is that Adam Sandler is a very busy guy these days. He's had a career renaissance lately, both as a comedic and a dramatic actor — in 2025, he co-starred alongside George Clooney in Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly," a dramedy about an actor (Clooney) and his manager (Sandler) that received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Sandler expressed a desire to do more dramatic work following the release of 2024's "Spaceman," a sci-fi drama film about an astronaut who comes across an extra-terrestrial creature that helps him work through some of the issues he left behind on Earth.

When it comes to Adam Sandler-led comedy sequels, "Grown Ups 3" actually seems more likely than "Billy Madison 2" at the moment, per comments made by Sandler's friend and frequent collaborator Kevin James. Asked about this on the red carpet of "Happy Gilmore 2," Sandler admitted that he had also "heard chatter" about "Grown Ups 3." However, he was quick to confirm that it wasn't the only idea for a sequel that had been floated behind closed doors. "We're always thinking of some s*** and trying to get us all together," he told IndieWire. "I just don't know what the f*** we're doing right now, but we're trying to figure out stuff." Sandler's probably far too busy at the moment, but there's definitely a chance we'll get another "Billy Madison" movie sometime in the future.