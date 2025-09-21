Jonathan Frakes' Two Favorite Star Trek Episodes Are Undeniable Classics

Jonathan Frakes didn't just beat out several other actors for the role of Commander Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he also became one of its stalwart directors — helming more than 30 episodes in the franchise — so the man knows what he's talking about when it comes to quality "Trek" stories. He's declared two of his own "Next Generation" episodes as undeniable classics: The Season 3 episode "The Offspring" and Season 5's "Cause and Effect," stories that indeed made our list of best "TNG" episodes.

"I still hold the first episode of 'TNG' that I ever did, which is called 'The Offspring,' so dear to my heart," Frakes told StarTrek.com in a fan-centric interview. "I completely overprepared for it." In a separate 2022 interview with StarTrek.com, Frakes talked about that preparation, and how studio executives were all big supporters of his move behind the camera. They even helped train him for the assignment, putting him through a director's behind the scenes crash course as far back as Season 1.

"[Producer Rick Berman] was very generous, we kidded about it and called it 'Paramount University,' because it was all there," Frakes acknowledged. "I got to go to the pre-production meetings, the casting sessions, visual effects sessions, concept meetings, and meetings with Herman Zimmerman and the art department. That whole family, which is still a huge part of my life, was frankly very supportive."