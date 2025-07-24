The Star Trek Actor That Should Have Won An Emmy, According To Patrick Stewart

Despite being around for nearly 60 years and having a dozen or so TV series under its proverbial belt, the "Star Trek" franchise has never taken home an Emmy Award for an actor's performance, as hard as that may be to believe. In fact, only Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy, was ever even nominated for such an award. This, despite the fact that many renowned stars and widely beloved talents have appeared on screen in the final frontier, from Emmy winners like Ricardo Montalbán and Kelsey Grammer to Oscar winners Louise Fletcher and Michelle Yeoh (the latter of whom even got to star in her own spin-off movie, "Section 31").

Sure, the franchise has experienced plenty of Emmy Award consideration and even taken home some trophies for technical categories like best costuming, best editing, and best special effects. And the original "Star Trek" series and "The Next Generation" were both nominated for outstanding drama series, with the OG show getting the nod in two of its three seasons. Still, they ultimately lost out to "Mission: Impossible" in 1967 and '68 and "Picket Fences" in 1994.

"Star Trek" superstar Patrick Stewart, though, has received plenty of awards recognition, with four Emmy nominations for his work outside of "Star Trek." He's also a three-time Golden Globe nominee and a Grammy Award-winner for his 1996 spoken word album, "Prokofiev: Peter And The Wolf." Yet, Stewart believes that there's at least one other member of the cast of "The Next Generation" who is overdue for an Emmy: Brent Spiner.