Spider-Man 2099's Powers Explained - Is He Really A Vampire?

When it comes to naming popular wall-crawling menaces, movie audiences now have a lot more to choose from than they did before 2018. Besides Peter Parker, cinemagoers were introduced to Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and — by 2023 — the Spider-People in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" welcomed the likes of Hobie Brown, Ben Reilly, and Pavitr Prabhakar. One standout web-slinger that might have surprised some was the reality-rectifying leader of the Spider Society, Miguel O'Hara, better known to comic book aficionados as Spider-Man 2099.

Butting web-heads with Miles in the critically acclaimed sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the film fundamentally changed Miguel as a character who was teetering more towards foe than friend, unlike the rest of the Spider-People. Was his determined and authoritative nature in-line with the source material, and just what about Miguel's past puts him in Marvel's future? More importantly, how in a world full of masked vigilantes with a spidey-sense for danger does this one bare teeth that are sharper than the rest? Well, to learn what we can about Miguel O'Hara, we need to take the Doc Brown approach and head back to the future to get a greater understanding of the legendary Spider-Man 2099, and his monstrous character traits that have fans questioning if he's something else entirely.