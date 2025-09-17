A John Wick Actor's Upcoming War Film Could Be One Of 2025's Best Action Flicks

Keanu Reeves may be the unquestionable star of the "John Wick" franchise; Heck, it's named after his character after all. Yet, Reeves is hardly the only one who impresses in the series, with fellow names like Willem Dafoe, Ruby Rose, and Halle Berry getting in some impressive licks. Martial arts star Scott Adkins played a key role in "John Wick: Chapter 4", and in 2025, the actor appears in what is already being labeled as one of the best action movies of the year: "Prisoner of War."

A jaw-dropping fist-first action film, "Prisoner of War" has a fascinating behind-the-scenes story: It's directed by actor Louis Mandylor — best known as Nick Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" — from a story by Adkins himself. The film puts Adkins in the role of James Wright, a British pilot flying in the Battle of Bataan in the Philippines during World War II. After being shot down behind enemy lines, Wright is taken prisoner and held in a Japanese POW camp. There, he is forced into life-or-death hand-to-hand combat with his fellow POWs before they are sent on a final death march.

The film is inspired by the harsh realities of the Bataan Death March, where an estimated 2,500 Filipinos and 500 Americans may have lost their lives. A heavily fictionalized tale that serves as a backdrop for martial arts action while capturing the harsh realities of POWs in WWII Japan, many are hailing "Prisoner of War" as a standout experience, such as UPI which called it, "a full-bodied throwback to physical action movies where the heroes really get their hands dirty."