Liam Neeson Somehow Ended Up In 2025's Best And Worst Action Movies

Following the success of "Taken," Liam Neeson had a late-career resurgence as an action star. Even though Neeson himself doesn't quite understand his action-heavy resume, it's resulted in some great flicks. "Cold Pursuit," in particular, is an underrated gem, but for every cheer-worthy film of Neeson kicking butt, there's something you wouldn't even want to watch on a plane. Astonishingly, Neeson did both kinds of films in 2025, as he stars in both the best and worst action films of the year.

To start with the good, Neeson spearheaded the hilarious action-comedy legacy sequel "The Naked Gun." He stars as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's character from the original trilogy, who has every bit of deadpan humor as his predecessor. Neeson has shown he can provide laughs in small doses with brief appearances in "Ted 2" and "The LEGO Movie." No one knew how much they needed to hear Neeson rant about how good of a show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is before "The Naked Gun," but we're glad we have it now.

Despite too many jokes to count, "The Naked Gun" is still very much an action movie, complete with car chases, a bank robbery, and trying to escape from a snowman gone mad. Critics loved it, and with over 300 reviews counted, it currently sits at an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One could chalk this up to an amazing year for Neeson, that is if he didn't also star in an absolutely dreadful action flick called "Ice Road: Vengeance."