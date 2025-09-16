Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead At 89

One of the greatest leading men in the history of cinema is gone. On September 16, 2025, Robert Redford died at the age of 89. The Oscar winner passed away at his home "in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," said his publicist Cindi Berger (via NBC News). "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy." The cause of Redford's death has not been confirmed.

On top of his career in front of the camera, which began in the 1960s, Redford was also an active producer and director. He was very skilled about choosing his projects, which led to appearances in acclaimed films ranging from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" to "All the President's Men." He later played undercover Hydra agent Alexander Pierce in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," a role he reprised in the box office smash "Avengers: Endgame." His work in front of and behind the camera received numerous awards and accolades, including a best director Academy Award for 1980's "Ordinary People" and an honorary Oscar for his many achievements in the filmmaking industry in 2002. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

However, Redford's private life was not without tragedies, and as such, he always considered his loved ones far more important than his illustrious career. "There have been so many hits on our family that no one knows about, and I don't want them to, for my family's sake," he told People in 1998. "I've made some interesting movies, and I've been very satisfied with the work, but if someone wrapped it all up and said to me, 'What's your greatest achievement?' I'd say, 'The children. They're the best thing in my life.'"