Love Is Blind Host Vanessa Lachey Once Starred In A Doomed Marvel Movie

Vanessa Lachey's path from childhood to her role in the "NCIS" franchise first reached celebrity status when she won Miss Teen USA in 1998. From there, she balanced her initial batch of minor acting roles with what was, for a time, her more prominent professional job — hosting. She spent a few years anchoring various MTV shows before landing a correspondent and sometimes guest host gig on "Entertainment Tonight" between 2005 and 2024. Of course, most people associate her these days with the Netflix dating show "Love is Blind," which she fronts with husband Nick Lachey.

As for acting, her most famous role is Jane Tennant, a main character on "NCIS: Hawai'i," which she has also played in a recurring capacity on OG "NCIS," plus an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." She's only done a handful of movies, but her film debut was a big one — 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Unfortunately, that film joined the ranks of Marvel movies that bombed at the box office, thus sealing the fate of that particular iteration of the "Fantastic Four" film franchise (not that any of the subsequent attempts have been wildly successful either, but that's another discussion).