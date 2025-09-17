J.J. Abrams Had To Apologize For One Awful Star Trek Creative Choice

When J.J. Abrams rebooted the "Star Trek" franchise in 2009, it was quite a gamble to convince longtime Trekkies that anyone but William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy could play Kirk and Spock. But while the reboot was ultimately well received by both critics and audiences, who praised newcomers Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, there was one aspect of the 2009 picture that was, well, distracting to say the least. If the infamous J.J. Abrams lens flares were the first thing that came to your mind, then you're in good company. Interestingly, even the director himself has come to realize his mistake.

Following the release of "Star Trek," Abrams knew that he had gone a bit overboard. "I know there are certain shots where even I watch and think, 'Oh, that's ridiculous; that was too many,'" he told io9 in 2009. "But I love the idea that the future was so bright it couldn't be contained in the frame." The idea that the "bright future" of the "Star Trek" universe would be the catalyst for this distinct stylistic choice is an interesting one, for sure, but one that quickly goes too far as Abrams added more and more to each frame. Somehow, they got even worse in "Star Trek Into Darkness."

For the sequel, Abrams' addiction to lens flares went into overdrive, peppering in more intense flares in than before. Later, the director revealed that his wife struggled to even understand what was going on while watching early cuts of the film. "But I know it's too much, and I apologize," he admitted to Crave Online (via The Guardian). "I'm so aware of it now." After "Star Trek Into Darkness," Abrams bowed out from directing the third film, moving on to "Star Wars" instead.