Samuel L. Jackson Thinks He Should Have Won An Oscar For This Quentin Tarantino Movie

From battling snakes on a plane to defending Earth from megalomaniac titans and mischievous gods, Samuel L. Jackson has cemented his place as a cinema icon. Some of his more celebrated performances have come in Quentin Tarantino films, as the actor and filmmaker have become regular collaborators since 1994's "Pulp Fiction." While they have tasted success together, and everyone knows Academy Awards are always a possibility for a Tarantino flick, Jackson believes he and one co-star were overlooked for Oscars after their performances in the 2012 revisionist Western "Django Unchained."

Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, Jackson discussed how he thought Leonardo DiCaprio and himself should have been nominated for their roles as Calvin J. Candie and Stephen respectively, because of their "greater impact" in the story. In "Django Unchained," Candie is the sadistic owner of the Candyland Plantation, while Stephen is his loyal head house slave. "See, my criterion seems to be different from what everyone else's criteria is," Jackson said. After being asked to elaborate on what he believes constitutes an Oscar-nominated performance, he said, "If there's a character in a particular film that is impactful, that moves the script along, and you leave the theater wishing you could spend more time with."

In addition to this, Samuel L. Jackson revealed the one "Django Unchained" scene he was disappointed that Tarantino deleted. However, Jackson told the director he hopes the violent scene where Stephen tortures Django makes it into the director's cut.