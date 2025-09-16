Satire or slasher? That depends on which lens you view Mary Harron's "American Psycho" through. Investment banker Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) lives a double life, embracing the yuppie dream as a member of high society but also giving in to his depraved and violent tendencies. The ending of "American Psycho," though, leaves it open to interpretation if Bateman's crimes were ever real, or just sick fantasies in his head.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name, Harron's film operates as a satire of toxic masculinity. Even though Bateman has more than the average person, it's never enough for him, and he reacts angrily when he doesn't get what he wants. For heaven's sake, he freaks out over someone else's business card being better than his — talk about next-level petty! Ultimately, his entire personality can be summed up by his own quote: "My pain is constant and sharp, and I do not hope for a better world for anyone. In fact, I want my pain to be inflicted on others. I want no one to escape."

For those in the mood for a darker night in, let's check out the 12 best disturbing movies like "American Psycho." Some of them tackle the exact theme about masculinity, while others showcase the duality of man. Look, it also needs to be said: these dudes aren't heroes nor "alphas," so let's avoid putting them up on any pedestals. Please and thank you.