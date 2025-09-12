Eternity Review: A Whimsical Afterlife Rom-Com With Heart [TIFF 2025]

You remember the scene at the end of "Titanic," where Rose dies and goes to heaven, and she meets Jack at the ship's staircase as though no time has gone by? And you think to yourself, "Wow, this is going to be pretty awkward when Rose's actual husband turns up and finds out she's been carrying a torch all these years for this guy she had like a three-day fling with in 1912?" That's basically the central premise of "Eternity." An unlikely rom-com with creative world-building that makes it feel part TV classic "The Good Place" and part "A Matter of Life and Death," "Eternity" features endearing performances from the players in its dearly departed love triangle. It's difficult not to fall in love with all of the characters in the film, and its breezy sense of humor makes "Eternity" a veritable crowdpleaser.

Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) and Larry (Miles Teller) have been happily married (well, mostly) for over 60 years. But when Larry dies after choking on a pretzel, he learns the truth about the afterlife. Every person who dies gets to pick an eternity that best suits them — some options on offer are Beach World and a World Without Men, for which there is a lengthy waiting list — but whatever they choose, that's the afterlife they're stuck with forever. Although he agonizes over his decision, he comes to the conclusion that he will pick an afterlife and Joan will join him when she gets there. But a wrench is thrown in his plans when Joan dies a mere week after him, and they're both faced with the revelation that her first husband Luke (Callum Turner) — a handsome soldier who died in the Korean War — has spent the past 67 years in the junction, waiting for Joan to arrive so that they can go to the afterlife together. Yeesh. Awkward. How is Larry supposed to compete with that?