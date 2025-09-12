12 Best Movies Like Longlegs

Even with multiple classics in his oeuvre, 2007's "Zodiac" still sits at the top of our David Fincher movie ranking. It is also the filmmaker's best movie to recommend to fans of "Longlegs" because it too is about a killer who leaves clues at the scenes of the crimes, with the investigation into finding him becoming all-consuming for those involved. Plus, as mentioned, "Longlegs" took inspiration from tragic real-life events, and "Zodiac" is, of course, based on the case of the very real Zodiac killer and the investigation and media firestorm that followed.

Some would argue that Fincher's "Seven" deserves the recommendation here, and certainly people should check out that incredible 1995 thriller as well. But "Zodiac" is the one we decided to highlight, not only for the reasons mentioned above but because "Seven" goes a little hard in the direction of being flashy and stylized. While that works great for that movie, it's not really the vibe of "Longlegs" for the most part.

And though it's somewhat dated now, "Seven" was very much a modern movie upon release, while both "Zodiac" and "Longlegs" are period pieces about a time three decades prior to the respective release of each film. That also gives the two movies a strong connective tissue, not to mention that in both cases, the real-life crimes that inspired the films have yet to be solved — making them all that much more unsettling.