Jordan Peele Has Some Encouraging Words For Fans Of His Collaborations With Keegan-Michael Key
It's safe to say that after their hilarious sketch show, "Key & Peele," co-creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have done exceptionally well for themselves separately. Peele has proven himself an outstanding award-winning writer and director of thought-provoking horror films such as "Nope," "Up," and "Get Out" (via IMDb). Meanwhile, Key is consistently busy with his acting career, especially when it comes to voice acting in Disney projects. And as far as playing other iconic characters, the actor is already slated to voice Toad in Universal Pictures' upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie.
Key and Peele will likely continue their meteoric ascent apart from each other, but there's no denying that whenever the two work together, they create some comedy magic. That's why many fans were excited about the upcoming animated film "Wendell & Wild," which has Key and Peele teaming up again as demonic brothers. It's the first time we'll see the two work together on a project since 2019's "Toy Story 4." But will it be the last? For anyone worried about the two never working together again in the future, Peele has some encouraging words that should quell any fears.
Peele is confident that the duo will team up again
Jordan Peele appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, where he got the chance to talk about his two most recent projects, "Nope" and "Wendell & Wild," as well as what creatively drives him. However, Peele also spoke positively about his collaborations with Keegan-Michael Key, especially on their hit show, "Key & Peele." The writer and director said on the podcast that he thinks of his and Key's intertwined journey in entertainment as more like a brotherhood.
Peele also expressed that, at its heart, "Key & Peele" was two friends trying to make each laugh as hard as possible, and fans shouldn't rule out the two working together again similarly. "Sure," he said. "I don't know what it would be, but I do have a ton of confidence that we will do something. I would really like that."
Hearing Peele talk so enthusiastically about Key is no surprise, considering there's never been any reported rift between the two. If anything, their bond seems even stronger than before. And according to Key, there's never any creative rust whenever they do manage to work together. He noted in an interview with Rolling Stone, "We only have to spend about 15 minutes with each other chatting and then we have a mind-meld where we start sharing the same brain again." Maybe Netflix or Hulu should consider giving them more projects, like a limited series or another film. Fortunately, we'll be able to hear the two again soon, when "Wendell & Wild" premieres on Netflix on October 28.