Jordan Peele Has Some Encouraging Words For Fans Of His Collaborations With Keegan-Michael Key

Jordan Peele appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, where he got the chance to talk about his two most recent projects, "Nope" and "Wendell & Wild," as well as what creatively drives him. However, Peele also spoke positively about his collaborations with Keegan-Michael Key, especially on their hit show, "Key & Peele." The writer and director said on the podcast that he thinks of his and Key's intertwined journey in entertainment as more like a brotherhood.

Peele also expressed that, at its heart, "Key & Peele" was two friends trying to make each laugh as hard as possible, and fans shouldn't rule out the two working together again similarly. "Sure," he said. "I don't know what it would be, but I do have a ton of confidence that we will do something. I would really like that."

Hearing Peele talk so enthusiastically about Key is no surprise, considering there's never been any reported rift between the two. If anything, their bond seems even stronger than before. And according to Key, there's never any creative rust whenever they do manage to work together. He noted in an interview with Rolling Stone, "We only have to spend about 15 minutes with each other chatting and then we have a mind-meld where we start sharing the same brain again." Maybe Netflix or Hulu should consider giving them more projects, like a limited series or another film. Fortunately, we'll be able to hear the two again soon, when "Wendell & Wild" premieres on Netflix on October 28.