Dead And Abandoned Movie Franchises You May Have Forgotten About

Modern moviegoers are more than familiar with the idea of movie franchises. It seems like a new film can't release without it somehow being tied to a larger series or have the potential to spawn numerous sequels. The unmatched success of properties such as the MCU and "Star Wars" means that studios always want to find the next big thing that can be exploited. After all, why make a single film when it's possible to get more money from fans by releasing more of what they like?

Yet, movie franchises are not some new phenomena. Ever since people first started going to the cinema, filmmakers have been crafting stories that feature the same popular characters in new scenarios. It simply makes sense to do that as there's less risk involved in producing movies that are tied to a known brand — but that doesn't mean that every single franchise is a guaranteed success.

In fact, there have been numerous movie franchises over the decades that have been abandoned. Sometimes, the films simply failed to find an audience and were left to die, while others may have run their course as actors and crew moved on to new projects. Whatever the case, these are all film series that have been discarded and might even have been completely forgotten.