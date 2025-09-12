Stephen King Requested One Change To The Long Walk Movie

Legendary horror author Stephen King has never shied away from giving his honest opinions about movie adaptations of his works. Even with the highly acclaimed 1980 film version of "The Shining," King was outspoken about how much he didn't like the movie and has always been more than willing to go into detail as to why. It doesn't help that he sometimes sits out participating in those adaptations entirely, but to his credit, not everyone who makes one of his movies reaches out to him for feedback in the first place.

In the case of the excellent "The Long Walk," based on his novel of the same name — though published under his occasional pseudonym, Richard Bachman — King apparently had a decent amount of creative input. In addition to an especially brutal condition he had for the filmmakers, King also demanded that a small but significant tweak be made to the script before he'd give it his full approval.

The story revolves around a cruel contest that takes place in a dystopian version of the U.S., in which a group of young men must maintain a steady walking speed of four miles per hour, and are eliminated — in other words, executed — if they fall below that speed. The first draft of the script kept King's original speed of four miles per hour, only King objected and insisted it be changed to three.