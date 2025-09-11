Steven Spielberg Believes This Streaming Hit Is The Movie That Saved Hollywood

According to current metrics, "Top Gun: Maverick" is the most-watched movie on Paramount+, beating out more recent offerings like "Novocaine" and "Heart Eyes" three years after it became a massive theatrical hit, both critically and financially, when it debuted in May 2022. Looper's review of the "Top Gun" legacy sequel praised it for being incredibly entertaining beyond mere nostalgia value, and "Maverick" dominated the box office, earning over $1 billion throughout its run.

The latter point was of particular interest to Steven Spielberg, who feels that the film saved movies as we know them. In 2023, according to Variety, Spielberg ran into Tom Cruise, who reprises his role of hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 original. "You saved Hollywood's ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution," the legendary filmmaker told Cruise. And he couldn't stop with the showers of praise, adding: "Seriously, 'Top Gun: Maverick' might have saved the entire theatrical industry."

COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 shuttered many theaters, and the industry has had a tough time bouncing back. Coupled with the rise of streaming, many people seem content with waiting for a new movie to come out on streaming a few months after its theatrical release rather than buying a movie ticket. But "Top Gun: Maverick" got butts in seats once more and proved people still wanted genuine theatrical experiences.