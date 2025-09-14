The Survivor Car Curse, Explained

Whether you're watching the best seasons of "Survivor" or the worst, there's one thing they all have in common: the car curse. The curse is something that longtime "Survivor" fans are probably intimately familiar with, but newer fans who started watching after the Jeff Probst-hosted show stopped handing out cars as prizes might be playing catch-up.

The curse is a lot less scary than it sounds, even though it's been 100% unavoidable through "Survivor" history. Put simply, every single contestant who has won a car on the show has gone on to lose the game overall. The curse is especially notable because the car prize wasn't given out until most of the players had already been eliminated. That means the best players in each season were competing for the car, but whoever took it home was guaranteed to lose the show.

Is the car curse caused by some supernatural entity haunting the "Survivor" franchise, or just a strange coincidence that fans have blown out of proportion? The curse's history is eerily long, and its victims have different opinions on the matter.