The Only Xenomorph Explainer You Need Before Alien: Earth

Looper's review of "Alien: Earth" praises the new series, as the show offers plenty of philosophical ideas as well as bloody mayhem. The Xenomorphs are on full display, giving fans of the franchise everything they could want when it comes to these iconic movie monsters. But if you need a refresher on what Xenomorphs are capable of — just to get a sense of what to expect from the show and any potential future seasons — then check out our explainer video above to learn everything there is to know about this perfect organism.

Xenomorph life cycles are well documented going back to 1979's "Alien," in which a Xenomorph Queen lays some eggs (known as ovomorphs). If a biological entity gets too close to an egg, a facehugger bursts out to attach itself to the host. Little does the host know they're now incubating a Xenomorph, and a baby version, known as a chestburster, will soon burst out of their, well, chest, most of the time. From there, it's a pretty quick progression into adulthood, and before you know it, a full Xenomorph is stalking around a spaceship.

Of course, as you go through the "Alien" series, there are various permutations of this cycle. For example, "Alien: Covenant" introduces a Neomorph, which begins its life cycle as a fungal growth that spreads through spores. Xenomorph-human hybrids are also a possibility, like the Offspring introduced in "Alien: Romulus." No matter the shape or size, every version of the Xenomorph is highly dangerous.