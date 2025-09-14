10 Best Movies Like Fountain Of Youth

While "Fountain of Youth" takes place in the present day, as do several of the films on this list, it's a common approach for an adventure film to harken back to a previous era. In particular, there seems to be a draw with setting adventure movies in the 1920s through the 1940s, owing in large part to those being the years when classic adventure serials were at their peak of popularity — which many Boomer filmmakers felt nostalgia for.

Following in that trend is 1999's "The Mummy," which takes place in the 1920s and sees treasure hunter Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) team up with archeologist Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) to go searching for ancient Egyptian treasure — while avoiding ancient Egyptian curses. It's not only a similar protagonist duo to "Fountain of Youth," but a common one among adventure movies as a whole. At a time when Hollywood was big on techno thrillers, edgy Gen X rebellion, and setting the stage for what movies were going to look and feel like going into the 21st century, "The Mummy" stood out as a fun throwback adventure romp — one that audiences clearly enjoyed, given the movie's strong box office tally and multiple sequels and spinoffs.

One of the spinoffs, "The Scorpion King," would help to launch the film career of wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his way to becoming one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. That being said, skip "The Scorpion King" if you haven't seen it, as well as "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" and the 2017 Tom Cruise-fronted "Mummy" reboot. If you are absolutely starving for more "Mummy" after the 1999 movie, "The Mummy Returns" is the only other film in the franchise worth your time.