Fountain Of Youth Review: John Krasinski And Natalie Portman Can't Save This Indiana Jones Copycat

The oddly boring nature of the action is accompanied by a misfire of either characterization, casting, or both, depending on your views toward John Krasinski. In my opinion, he has too much of a smarmy comic demeanor to ever register as an effective action hero, and even in lighter genre fare that allows its heroes to have sillier touches as this film does, it still feels like a miscalculation of who this character should be. For example, traits you'd expect to find in any stock clone of Harrison Ford's hero historian — the dry sense of humor, or the unassuming heroism — rub uncomfortably with the few ways James Vanderbilt's screenplay tries to flip this archetype, such as making Luke lack any flirtatious chemistry with his female adversaries. At least, I assume that's intentional, because Krasinski's chemistry with Eiza González packs all the steaminess of a cold shower, the actor better at the playful banter against Natalie Portman to the extent any viewer paying half attention would likely miss the sibling part and assume they were the characters getting together.

For a director whose recent work output suggests he moves straight onto the next project the second he calls cut on the last, it's surprising how much of "Fountain of Youth" feels reshot in post, not least a distracting Stanley Tucci exposition-dump cameo that seems to exist purely to fill in a plot hole from an earlier cut. Set in Vatican City but clearly shot somewhere in Britain on an overcast day (once again, Guy Ritchie makes zero effort to dress any of his sets like the locations they're purportedly set in), the scene made me hope this was the last of Tucci's thankless blockbuster supporting roles shot pre-"Conclave" that we'll see, arriving just a couple of months after his snarling turn in "The Electric State," a film that was somehow worse than this. And in a bizarre coincidence, if I had a nickel for every time a Stanley Tucci straight-to-streaming movie ended with an Oasis song this year, I'd have two nickels — which isn't much, but it's weird that it's happened twice.

There is no more worthless question in film criticism than "who is this movie for?" — that's a puzzle for the marketing executives which has no bearing on the quality. But in such an algorithmic homage to adventure blockbusters like this, it's hard not to wonder at times who would find this thrilling; older viewers will have their minds drift to the better films they grew up watching, younger ones will likely be surprised that a story featuring underwater ruins and pyramid tombs can be as boring as this. It'll disappear very quickly from streaming homepages and into the digital ether, unlikely to inspire the same excitement that young generations still have today when introduced to Indy for the first time.

"Fountain of Youth" hits Apple TV+ on May 23.