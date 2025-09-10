Raquel Welch Lost A Gilligan's Island Role For A Surprising Reason

When Raquel Welch passed away aged 82 in 2023, she left behind a remarkable career as an actress. Welch had a long road to becoming a Hollywood icon, but after appearances in movies like "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," people all over the globe knew her. However, her career could have looked vastly different had she landed the role of Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island."

Welch appeared in plenty of television shows throughout her career, but she was predominantly known for her film work. When she was just starting out, she likely would have taken whatever came her way. And that could have entailed playing one of the famous "Gilligan's Island" castaways, as the show's creator Sherwood Schwartz confirmed in an interview with Retrocrush. "Dawn Wells was the one who got the job over Raquel," Schwartz said. "She's a wonderful lady. Raquel was a fine actress, but she was just too sophisticated for the role."

He has a point. Photos of Welch dressed as Mary Ann for her audition have appeared online, and she looks like a supermodel cosplaying as a farm girl. Wells was certainly beautiful but in a far more down-home kind of way, making her more suitable for Mary Ann and her farm girl sensibilities. Welch probably would have been a better fit for movie star Ginger Grant (Tina Louise). In the long run, considering the career she had, Welch probably didn't mind being passed over for the role.