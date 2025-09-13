12 Best TV Shows Like Peacemaker

Out of all the characters from "The Suicide Squad," it's pretty astonishing that the one to have the most enduring cultural impact — aside from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn — is Peacemaker (John Cena). That film's director, James Gunn, spearheaded the character's own self-titled HBO Max original series, in which he tries to break the cycle of toxic masculinity he was born into. The first season of "Peacemaker" was well-received, and Looper's positive review of the show's second outing proves that Gunn hasn't lost his step even after venturing into making a "Superman" film (that also featured a Peacemaker cameo, by the way).

Gunn clearly has a soft spot for the mercenary and would-be superhero, so who knows what the future could hold for him? There could be more TV seasons to come or maybe he'll return to the big screen in some manner. Either way, you may need something to tide you over until he returns to dole out peace by any means necessary. If you're looking for action-packed (and excessively violent) TV series that are also seasoned with ample humor, here are the shows like "Peacemaker" you need to add to your watchlist.