Every Vanderpump Rules TV Show, Ranked

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is one of the best series in the "Real Housewives" franchise, in large part because of cast member Lisa Vanderpump. It was almost a foregone conclusion that she'd eventually front her own series — and sure enough, "Vanderpump Rules" debuted in 2013, in the middle of Season 3 of "RHOBH." The basic premise of "VPR" is that it follows Lisa and the running of her three Hollywood restaurants. But of course, that aspect very quickly took a backseat to the interpersonal drama that people ultimately tune into these types of shows for.

Despite "VPR" already being a spinoff itself, it is now its own full-fledged franchise with its own separate offshoots. As of now, there have been five different spinoffs of "VPR," from the typical approach of focusing on specific people from the original show, to more unique and unusual approaches to the formula. The quality of these spinoffs has varied wildly, with some barely hanging on for one full season, though the best of them arguably rival the original show. Here is how we rank all six shows in the "VPR" universe, based on a combination of critics' reviews, fan discussions, and our own editorial opinion.