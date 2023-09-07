Star Trek: Suzie Plakson Played Four Different Characters & No One Noticed

It's always fun for fans to see an actor appear multiple times across a franchise. This tends to happen in long-running series, like "Law & Order," where someone will play a criminal in one episode and then star as someone else entirely years later. While this could open the doors for multiverse theories, the most likely explanation is that the production liked working with an actor and wanted them to come back. That's probably the case with Suzie Plakson playing four different characters across three "Star Trek" series.

Her time in the franchise began by playing Lt. Selar, M.D., in a Season 2 episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She would return to that series that same season, only this time playing the Klingon K'Ehleyr, which she would reprise in Season 4. In 1995, she played a female Q in "Star Trek: Voyager." And finally, she starred as the first female Andorian, Tarah, in "Star Trek: Enterprise." This makes her the only actress to play four different aliens. The only performer to have her beat is Jeffrey Combs, who played six different aliens across three shows.