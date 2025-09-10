Was The Real Housewives Of Dubai Canceled? Here's What Andy Cohen Said

"The Real Housewives of Dubai" seemed like a lock for success. Set in the glamorous world of the United Arab Emirates, and crammed with long, lingering looks at the luxurious way the other half lives, it was very much like its other "Real Housewives" brethren. But it only lasted for two seasons before filming was paused indefinitely, with no firm cancellation announced yet. And Andy Cohen, who serves as the franchise's executive producer, explains that it was a matter of franchise glut.

"It's just smart business. We have a lot of Housewives going right now. And it's one of the reasons it took so long to get The Real Housewives of Atlanta going, and one of the reasons we're in a deep pause with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. We just want to make sure we get everything right and be very deliberate with everything we're doing," he explained on the red carpet for Bravo Fan Fest 2024 to People Magazine.

That pause has lasted for nearly a year now, having been announced back in the fall of 2024. Fans might be comforted to realize that the pause has been equally long on "Real Housewives of New Jersey," leaving them missing the antics of Teresa Giudice. But with no sign of "Dubai" coming back, is it fair to call that branch of the franchise canceled? It may or may not be, but some fans definitely seem to feel like the show lost itself along the way.