The 10 Highest-Grossing Unrated Movies At The Box Office

Ever since the Motion Picture Association ratings system was established in late 1968 (when the organization was still called the Motion Picture Association of America), movie theaters have generally stuck to a rule of not booking unrated or, later, NC-17-rated movies. The notion is that such titles are too "salacious" to play in public multiplexes. Indie cinema and arthouse theaters have embraced features that eschew the MPAA (now MPA) ratings norms, but not being screened in the biggest theater chains — like AMC, Cinemark, and Regal — drastically reduces how much movies can make at the domestic box office. Plus, as members of the MPA, major movie studios like Warner Bros., Universal, and others don't release titles that bypass the ratings process.

Still, over the years, some smaller features have hit the big screen without any kind of MPA rating and managed to score solid box office numbers. In recent years, small distributor Cineverse has upended this entire institution with hit films like "Terrifier 2" and "Terrifier 3." With the unrated "The Toxic Avenger" sliming into theaters, it's a perfect time to look back at the 10 highest-grossing unrated movies ever at the domestic box office (excluding IMAX-exclusive documentaries, pre-1968 movies, and foreign language films).

Even removing those titles from the equation offers plenty of lucrative unrated films to break down, including analysis of why they abandoned the MPA rating system and how they brought audiences to theaters. As Art the Clown and Toxie can attest, you don't need an R or NC-17 moniker to be a big deal at the box office.