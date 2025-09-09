Peaky Blinders' Creator Is Responsible For One Of The Greatest Game Shows Ever

British screenwriter and director Steven Knight practically changed his career path overnight after creating "Peaky Blinders" for the BBC. A period crime drama, the series takes place in the early part of the 20th century and follows the fictional exploits of a real, historical Irish street gang called the Peaky Blinders. Comprised of a group of thugs who ruled the streets of Birmingham, England, the show chronicles a fictionalized version of their rise from a simple gang of tough guys to one of the most infamous criminal syndicates in British history.

With a star-studded cast led by Cillian Murphy, "Peaky Blinders" was one of the BBC's biggest hits of the 2010s, a show filled with bare-knuckled brawls, fiery shootouts, and plenty of blood. With its reputation as a critically acclaimed crime drama, it's easy to think that such shows are Knight's bread and butter. So it might come as a surprise to learn that Knight is also the creator of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire," the TV quiz show that got its start in the UK before making its way to American shores.

According to Knight, who co-created the series with fellow producers Mike Whitehill and David Briggs, the earliest pitch for the series was a bit different than what it became. "The original idea was you could win an unlimited amount of money, you could just go on forever, but the questions would become increasingly impossible," he recalled in an interview with GQ. "But no one would insure that just in case, so we had to think of a limit, so we thought, well, a million, why not?" And with that rhetorical question, a pop culture staple was born.