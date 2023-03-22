New Star Wars Film Taps Steven Knight To Write Following Damon Lindelof And Justin Britt-Gibson's Exit

Since "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" came and went from theaters in late 2019/early 2020, there has been a lot of talk about how to continue the franchise theatrically, thanks to the conclusion of the episodic stories. The Wrap reported in May 2019 that Disney had three more movies lined up through 2026, but nearly four years later, the news is not plentiful regarding these projects.

One of the main problems of the upcoming "Star Wars" films is that production schedules and release dates keep getting pushed back. Talent is also in flux, with screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson out on one of the features, according to Above the Line.

Variety reports that those writers will be replaced by "Spencer"'s Steven Knight. "Ms. Marvel's" Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be directing the film, and no casting decisions are finalized at this time. Here is everything we know about the Steven Knight-penned movie.