Why Rob Rausch Didn't Return To The Love Island Franchise

"Love Island" is always loaded with wild faces and daring situations, and Rob Rausch is among the most controversial contestants the show has ever had. Unfortunately, he won't be on "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" due to a scheduling conflict and the location of the shoot. Rausch explained that he was both busy shooting Season 4 of "The Traitors" for Peacock in Scotland and found the notion of his suddenly showing up in Los Angeles for this "Love Island" spin-off inorganic.

"Like, what do you want me to do? Just show up and say, 'Hey, this is my life. I live here for eight weeks.' It just didn't make sense. It was unauthentic to me. So I was like, 'Yeah, I don't think I can do it,'" he explained, dropping the "Love Island" bombshell during an Instagram live session with fellow series alum JaNa Craig (via the gossip account Too Hot Tea).

Since everyone knows he's not settled down in Los Angeles, he turned down an appearance on "USA." Instead, he'll remain in Scotland and continue to concentrate on filming the next season of "The Traitors," the cult hit Peacock reality competition show hosted by Alan Cumming. Will he be a backstabber or a hero this time out? To puzzle out this question, it might be best to take a look back at his "Love Island" past.