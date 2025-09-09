Why Rob Rausch Didn't Return To The Love Island Franchise
"Love Island" is always loaded with wild faces and daring situations, and Rob Rausch is among the most controversial contestants the show has ever had. Unfortunately, he won't be on "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" due to a scheduling conflict and the location of the shoot. Rausch explained that he was both busy shooting Season 4 of "The Traitors" for Peacock in Scotland and found the notion of his suddenly showing up in Los Angeles for this "Love Island" spin-off inorganic.
"Like, what do you want me to do? Just show up and say, 'Hey, this is my life. I live here for eight weeks.' It just didn't make sense. It was unauthentic to me. So I was like, 'Yeah, I don't think I can do it,'" he explained, dropping the "Love Island" bombshell during an Instagram live session with fellow series alum JaNa Craig (via the gossip account Too Hot Tea).
Since everyone knows he's not settled down in Los Angeles, he turned down an appearance on "USA." Instead, he'll remain in Scotland and continue to concentrate on filming the next season of "The Traitors," the cult hit Peacock reality competition show hosted by Alan Cumming. Will he be a backstabber or a hero this time out? To puzzle out this question, it might be best to take a look back at his "Love Island" past.
Rob Rausch hasn't given up on reality shows entirely
Rob Rausch is a fan-favorite contestant from the fifth and sixth seasons of "Love Island." He first shows up as part of a Casa Amor switch-up during Episode 16 of Season 5, and while he never made it into the main villa, he was so popular with fans that he was picked up for main house duties during Season 6.
All of his popularity backfired in Season 6, though, when Rausch became one of the show's most notorious villains after trading in what looked like love and a strong partnership with Leah Kateb to dump her for Andrea Carmona. Carmona was eliminated soon after, and Rausch proceeded to try to couple up with four other contestants before fans pulled the plug on his antics and eliminated him on Day 30. Even worse, Rausch's relationship with Carmona didn't work out off-camera either, leaving him single.
In spite of his poor track record with the ladies, Rausch is still out there having fun in the sun. Until he's able to make a "Love Island" return work with his schedule, fans can follow him on his Instagram and TikTok, where he continues to roam the world and have adventures with wildlife. Hopefully his experiences across the globe will help him wrangle his "Traitors" opponents.