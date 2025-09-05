The Allstate Mayhem Commercial Guy Has A Hilarious Role In A Denzel Washington Thriller

Spike Lee has directed some of Denzel Washington's best movies, and they don't disappoint with their latest collaboration, the New York-set crime thriller "Highest 2 Lowest." Washington plays a music mogul whose son becomes the target of a kidnapper. He's about to pay the ransom when he discovers that the criminal has actually snatched the son of his driver by mistake. He has to decide between keeping his fortune or securing the release of his friend's son. The film boasts appearances from the likes of A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, but the best surprise may just be Dean Winters, aka the Allstate Mayhem commercial guy.

Winters has starred in some great Allstate Mayhem commercials over the years, causing chaos in hilarious fashion. Whether he's a distracted teen driver or a lazy guard dog, he's the unpredictable mayhem that can upend your life unless you have the right insurance. But he's also a regular actor, having appeared in a slew of films and TV shows over the years. In "Highest 2 Lowest," he plays Detective Higgins, one of the cops on the kidnapping case who's a bit more abrasive than his colleagues. His no-nonsense attitude leads to some memorable moments, with Winters playing the cop as very uncouth during serious moments.