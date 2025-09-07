One Marvel Actress Played Three Different Characters On Two And A Half Men

At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with more than 50 film and TV projects, pretty much every TV show and movie out there features an actor that's been in one of them. But how often has an MCU actor appeared three times in another show — in three separate roles? Not often, we'd imagine, but Judy Greer is one of those rare specimens. In the first "Ant-Man" movie from 2015, Greer stars as Maggie Lang, the estranged wife of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, the bite-sized future Avenger. Oddly, Greer has a history with several MCU stars, but it's her time on "Two and a Half Men" that we're talking about.

"Two and a Half Men," of course, is the long-running sitcom starring Charlie Sheen — and later Ashton Kutcher after Sheen left the series in the wake of a scandal. Fans of the show will remember Judy Greer best for her long-running recurring role as Bridget Schmidt, the ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher's Walden Schmidt. She had a regular role in two of the show's final three seasons, returning for the last episode of the series, the two-part finale "Of Course He's Dead." Yet playing Walden's ex-wife Bridget was just one of three different roles she played during the show's run. And Bridget wasn't the first or even the last role she held on "Two and a Half Men."