One Marvel Actress Played Three Different Characters On Two And A Half Men
At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with more than 50 film and TV projects, pretty much every TV show and movie out there features an actor that's been in one of them. But how often has an MCU actor appeared three times in another show — in three separate roles? Not often, we'd imagine, but Judy Greer is one of those rare specimens. In the first "Ant-Man" movie from 2015, Greer stars as Maggie Lang, the estranged wife of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, the bite-sized future Avenger. Oddly, Greer has a history with several MCU stars, but it's her time on "Two and a Half Men" that we're talking about.
"Two and a Half Men," of course, is the long-running sitcom starring Charlie Sheen — and later Ashton Kutcher after Sheen left the series in the wake of a scandal. Fans of the show will remember Judy Greer best for her long-running recurring role as Bridget Schmidt, the ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher's Walden Schmidt. She had a regular role in two of the show's final three seasons, returning for the last episode of the series, the two-part finale "Of Course He's Dead." Yet playing Walden's ex-wife Bridget was just one of three different roles she played during the show's run. And Bridget wasn't the first or even the last role she held on "Two and a Half Men."
Greer had two other roles in Two and a Half Men
As the ex-wife of a character who didn't join the series until much later in the show's run, Judy Greer's biggest role in "Two and a Half Men" didn't even begin until Season 9. But much earlier, in the show's second season, Greer had a different recurring role. She played a character named Myra, who shows up first in the episode "Smooth as a Ken Doll." Myra is the sister of Herb Melnick (Ryan Stiles), who is the second husband of Judith (Marin Hinkle), who is Alan's (Angus T. Jones) first wife. Whew.
Greer returned as Myra for the following episode, "Aunt Myra Doesn't Pee a Lot," but the character was never seen again. Yet even after Greer returned in a new role, as Bridget Schmidt, she wasn't done with the series. In the Season 9 episode "The Squat and the Hover," Greer plays dual roles: She stars as Bridget — her normal recurring role — but also as a character named Danny, who is the spitting image of Bridget. Danny is one half of a lesbian couple, along with her girlfriend Kiki (Monika Smith), who Alan and Walden meet at a bar. And in a mess of confusion that could only happen on "Two and a Half Men," she becomes convinced that Alan is gay, even as he's actually trying to seduce her. Not bad for Ant-Man's ex-wife.