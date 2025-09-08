The Only Netflix Stand-Up Specials With 100% Certified Fresh Ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

In November 2013, "Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive" debuted on Netflix as the streamer's first exclusive stand-up comedy special. Though there would be no other exclusive stand-up specials released on the platform in 2014, Netflix would soon become a haven for these projects. By 2017, Netflix was putting out new stand-up specials at an almost weekly pace, while 2025 alone has delivered specials from legends like Sarah Silverman, Mike Birbiglia, Gabriel Iglesias, and many others.

With such a dense collection of projects, not every one of the stand-up specials Netflix puts out can be masterpieces. However, several have been revered by comedy geeks and general critics alike. Four, in particular, have even achieved that rare feat of being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and having a 100% rating on the site. Even with so many reviewers covering these projects, their high critical standing hasn't wavered.

There isn't a secret recipe for making a stand-up comedy special that becomes so beloved. Sometimes, all it takes is just a funny artist delivering punchlines exquisitely well or using the mode of comedy to probe at some larger truth which so many are afraid to go near. Whatever went right with these four Netflix specials, they deserve standing ovations for helping to turn the streamer into a go-to space for great stand-up comedy.