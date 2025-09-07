10 Best Movies Like Novocaine

Not to be confused with the 2001 comedy that you forgot starred Steve Martin, "Novocaine" is an unexpectedly rip-roaring action-comedy starring Jack Quaid of "The Boys" fame. Once again, Quaid stars as an unlikely hero and deadly vigilante, an everyman hero who gets into way more trouble than he expected. His name is Nathan Caine, and he happens to have a rare condition that means he cannot feel pain.

Raised in solitude, Caine has had anything but an ordinary life, and struggles making friends outside of online video games. While working as the assistant manager at a local bank, though, Caine meets the equally charming — and equally troubled — Sherry Margrave (Amber Midthunder), and the pair spend a spontaneous night together. But when a group of bank robbers dressed as Santa Clauses barge in the next day and hold him at gunpoint, Caine is forced to watch helplessly as Sherry is abducted during the getaway. Caine — who is totally impervious to pain — must go it alone to rescue Sherry, taking on violent thugs in an increasingly dangerous and awkwardly madcap mission.

Quaid is pitch-perfect as the bumbling Caine, a man who is just trying to save the girl, but who doesn't always realize what he's gotten himself into. Comical levels of violence, with hilariously creative fight scenes, are the real reason to watch. And in that sense, "Novocaine" isn't alone: There are plenty of movies out there that will capture the same sense of brutality and absurdity, and we've put together a list of the 10 best.