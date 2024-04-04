12 Little Known Facts About The Late Chance Perdomo

Actor Chance Perdomo died in March 2024 from a motorcycle accident. He was known for his roles in popular streaming series like Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and Amazon Prime Video's "Gen V." Though he initially intended to study law after graduating from high school, Perdomo took a chance on acting, moving to London and training in the craft. His start came on British television with roles in the children's drama series "Hetty Feather" and the long-running crime show "Midsomer Murders."

The actor's breakthrough role was that of Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's pansexual warlock cousin in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." This marked his move to American television and he continued to appear in other popular franchises, like the "After" movies. His time on "The Boys" spin-off series "Gen V" put another significant series under his belt, allowing him to showcase his talents to new audiences and continue to secure his place in the industry.

At the time of his death aged just 27, the actor was on his way to Toronto to film the second season of "Gen V." In remembrance of his life and work, here are some little known facts about Chance Perdomo.