Gen V: What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying About The Boys Series

"The Boys" quickly rose to the top of many must-watch lists due to its gory satire, poking fun at everything from modern politics to superhero franchises. It has no qualms over roasting Marvel and DC for launching spinoffs and cinematic universes for the pure purpose of capitalism, and now, "The Boys" will launch ... its own spinoff for the pure purpose of capitalism in the form of "Gen V." Still, critics are saying it's pretty good.

The first batch of reviews have landed on Rotten Tomatoes in anticipation of the first three episodes airing on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, and they're overwhelmingly positive. Following in the vein of the first three seasons of "The Boys," "Gen V" is a hit, garnering a rating of 100% so far out of 26 reviews. Critics think it follows the trajectory of "The Boys" in the best way, capitalizing on everything that made that show successful. Nick Schager of The Daily Beast wrote, "Energized by the same go-for-broke creativity, sharp social commentary, and puerile R-rated sense of humor as its big TV brother, it reconfirms that this franchise remains the comic book genre's only consistently imaginative player."

This franchise may be filled with blood, profanity, and sexual situations, but there's an undeniable wit that keeps people coming back. That sentiment is shared by John Anderson of The Wall Street Journal, "'Gen V,' which is quite ridiculous... can't really be dismissed. Why? Because it is enough of a social critique, however fuzzy and smart-alecky, to hint at intelligence behind the sensationalism." While other comic book universes flounder, "The Boys" and "Gen V" are hitting a stride.