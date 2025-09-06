12 Best Movies Like Mean Girls

Without question, "Mean Girls" is one of the funniest and best high school movies ever made. Written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters, the movie — which is based loosely on "Queen Bees and Wannabes" by Rosalind Wiseman — begins when Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) moves with her family from Africa to a Chicago suburb only to become the new girl at North Shore High School. After getting a crash course on the school's cliques from outcasts Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese), Cady finds herself falling in with the school's popular girls, known as "the Plastics." Led by the evil, conniving, and beautiful Regina George (Rachel McAdams) — who's flanked by gossip queen Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert) and the lovable but very dumb Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) — the Plastics are the defacto leaders of the school, and as they take Cady under their wing, she's corrupted by their influence.

There are actually a lot of great movies set in high school, and there are a lot of great teen comedies ... but if you love "Mean Girls," what specific movies should you check out next? We've got you covered. From Jane Austen adaptations to some seriously, wonderfully strange modern high school movies to a movie that engineered a massive acapella phenomenon, here are 12 movies you should watch after watching (or re-watching) "Mean Girls." (An important note: the 2024 "Mean Girls" movie musical is not on this list, because aside from Renée Rapp's beautifully Sapphic reinterpretation of Regina George, that movie sucks.)