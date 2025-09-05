Rick And Morty Has A Specific Rule Because Of South Park That's Brilliant
"Rick and Morty" might be one of the most celebrated adult animation shows in the world, but there's another series that has been rocking the airwaves for much longer. "South Park" has been on Comedy Central since 1997, and it's been a major influence on countless shows, including "Rick and Morty."
At a glance, there seem to be quite a few similarities between "Rick and Morty" and "South Park." Both shows don't shy away from raunchy humor, and they're equally willing to take shots at public figures and pop culture icons. The shows run along parallel lines, but "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon consciously makes sure there's one similarity the shows never share. "We have a 'South Park' rule," Harmon told Cinemablend about the "Rick and Morty" writers' room, "which is, 'Let's not play a 'South Park' game because 'South Park' can do it faster and better than us.'"
What Harmon means is that the "Rick and Morty" writers try to avoid addressing the same cultural issues as "South Park." While the Comedy Central series might dedicate an entire episode to mocking President Trump, the best "Rick and Morty" episodes are never entirely focused on current events. The rule keeps "Rick and Morty" completely distinct from "South Park" in terms of storylines, but the real reasoning behind the rule is even more practical than that.
Why the rule is so perfect for Rick and Morty
Dan Harmon's rule for "Rick and Morty" really only applies to the plot arcs of full episodes. The show does not shy away from making topical references, but current events are never going to be the main focus. Harmon said that the rule was partly enforced because "South Park" specializes in those kinds of stories, but it's also closely tied to how both shows are produced.
To put it simply, "Rick and Morty" just can't keep up with "South Park" in terms of production speed. Fans often think of the notoriously long wait for "Rick and Morty" Season 4, but virtually every season of Harmon's show takes a lot of time to create. "South Park" has aired 27 seasons in under 30 years, which is impressive no matter how you look at it. Because of its fast turnaround time, "South Park" can mine current events for all kinds of humor. If "Rick and Morty" tried the same thing, its episodes would feel dated by the time they aired. Harmon explained to Cinemablend that when he gets a pitch for an episode that's a little too topical, he says, "Let's not lose a South Park contest by addressing something that is so energized right now."
South Park has been on Dan Harmon's radar before
The "Rick and Morty" writers don't just use "South Park" as an example of what to avoid doing with their own show. By comparing his show to "South Park," co-creator Dan Harmon ensures that "Rick and Morty" always plays to its strengths. At the same time, "South Park" has made some moves that Harmon would like to emulate.
Harmon spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 and revealed that he had some ideas for a "Rick and Morty" movie. Harmon compared his early plans to the mega-episode format of the 1999 "South Park" movie, which was an all-around success for that series. Fans would undoubtedly head out to theaters to see Rick and the rest of the Sanchez family on the big screen, but unfortunately, they'll have to wait. Harmon said the movie plans got put on the back burner after the 2023 Writers Guild strike. "Rick and Morty" isn't going anywhere anytime soon, though, so fans may yet get a "South Park"-inspired movie from the series.