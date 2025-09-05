Rick And Morty Has A Specific Rule Because Of South Park That's Brilliant

"Rick and Morty" might be one of the most celebrated adult animation shows in the world, but there's another series that has been rocking the airwaves for much longer. "South Park" has been on Comedy Central since 1997, and it's been a major influence on countless shows, including "Rick and Morty."

At a glance, there seem to be quite a few similarities between "Rick and Morty" and "South Park." Both shows don't shy away from raunchy humor, and they're equally willing to take shots at public figures and pop culture icons. The shows run along parallel lines, but "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon consciously makes sure there's one similarity the shows never share. "We have a 'South Park' rule," Harmon told Cinemablend about the "Rick and Morty" writers' room, "which is, 'Let's not play a 'South Park' game because 'South Park' can do it faster and better than us.'"

What Harmon means is that the "Rick and Morty" writers try to avoid addressing the same cultural issues as "South Park." While the Comedy Central series might dedicate an entire episode to mocking President Trump, the best "Rick and Morty" episodes are never entirely focused on current events. The rule keeps "Rick and Morty" completely distinct from "South Park" in terms of storylines, but the real reasoning behind the rule is even more practical than that.