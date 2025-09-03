12 Best Movies Like Crazy, Stupid, Love

Garry Marshall spent the tail end of his career making romance-centered anthology films that revolved around special holidays. But none of them can top "Valentine's Day" for sweet, soft-hearted antics that will either leave you in a sugar coma or with tears in your eyes. If you're in the right mood, it will enchant you with its multiple points of view; in fact, so much is packed into "Valentine's Day" that you might have forgotten what happens.

The movie is about an assemblage of twenty-two characters, all of whom have big plans for the annual holiday of romance and all of whom either know one another in some way or whose paths will cross. Reed Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) has proposed to Morley Clarkson (Jessica Alba), but Morley freaks out and bolts from the relationship soon after accepting. Kate Hazelton (Julia Roberts) meets the handsome Holden Wilson (Bradley Cooper) during a cross-country flight. Though Kate has other personal commitments, the rich and handsome Holden is mighty tempting — but he's got a secret of his own. Julia (Jennifer Garner) loves Harrison Copeland (Patrick Dempsey), but he's married to Pamela (Katherine LaNasa). Student Edison Hazeltine (Bryce Robinson) has a crush on Julia, but Julia gently dissuades him, sending him toward a girl his own age, Rani (Megan Suri).

Meanwhile, Edgar (Héctor Elizondo) and Estelle (Shirley MacLaine), Edison's grandparents, are in the middle of a tiff over an old wound. High school cheerleader Grace Smart (Emma Roberts) plans to stamp her v-card on Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Alex Franklin (Carter Jenkins), but their friends, Willy Harrington (Taylor Lautner) and Felicia Miller (Taylor Swift), have decided to wait. Mailroom clerk Jason (Topher Grace) loves Liz (Anne Hathaway) but is shocked by her secret. All of these characters come together at an "I Hate Valentine's Day" party thrown by football player Sean Jackson (Eric Dane), his publicist, Kara Monahan (Jessica Biel), and Paula Thomas (Queen Latifah). And, finally, Sean is tempted by Kelvin Moore (Jamie Foxx) and must also cope with newsroom boss Susan Moralez (Kathy Bates).