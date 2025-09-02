The Two Types Of Movies That Sabrina Carpenter Wants To Make

While many know Sabrina Carpenter as a pop star, with hits like "Please Please Please," "Espresso," and "Busy Woman" dominating the charts, Carpenter actually got her start on the screen. And there are two types of movies Carpenter would like to add to her acting resume: she'd love to be in either an action movie or a period piece, two genres she hasn't had the chance to be a part of yet.

Carpenter's acting career began with guest stints on gritty shows like "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2011 and "Orange Is the New Black" in 2013, along with a recurring voice role in the 2013 animated series "Sofia the First." That led to her starring in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" as Maya.

It is her first lead role and cemented her time with Disney, which included appearing in the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie "Adventures in Babysitting," voicing a main character in the animated series "Milo Murphy's Law," and even showing up as herself in two episodes of "Soy Luna." The actress has also appeared in the Netflix movies "Tall Girl" and "Work It," an adaptation of "The Hate U Give," and the 2022 thriller "Emergency."