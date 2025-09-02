The Two Types Of Movies That Sabrina Carpenter Wants To Make
While many know Sabrina Carpenter as a pop star, with hits like "Please Please Please," "Espresso," and "Busy Woman" dominating the charts, Carpenter actually got her start on the screen. And there are two types of movies Carpenter would like to add to her acting resume: she'd love to be in either an action movie or a period piece, two genres she hasn't had the chance to be a part of yet.
Carpenter's acting career began with guest stints on gritty shows like "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2011 and "Orange Is the New Black" in 2013, along with a recurring voice role in the 2013 animated series "Sofia the First." That led to her starring in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" as Maya.
It is her first lead role and cemented her time with Disney, which included appearing in the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie "Adventures in Babysitting," voicing a main character in the animated series "Milo Murphy's Law," and even showing up as herself in two episodes of "Soy Luna." The actress has also appeared in the Netflix movies "Tall Girl" and "Work It," an adaptation of "The Hate U Give," and the 2022 thriller "Emergency."
Sabrina Carpenter wants to do an action movie
"I've always wanted to do an action film," Sabrina Carpenter told Cosmopolitan UK in 2022. "I think like when I was young I remember watching, like, 'Kick-Ass' for the first time, and I was like, 'That looks like so much fun.'" While she has sung and danced and played basketball for her roles before, she hasn't done a true action film or a ton of stunt work, so it would make for a fun change of pace.
While a new "Kick-Ass" movie doesn't seem likely at this point, there are plenty of action franchises Carpenter could join. With new characters joining the MCU and DCU all the time, she could possibly play a Marvel superhero like Dazzler, although Taylor Swift was long thought to be destined for that role. She could also land in a reboot of a classically female action franchise, like "Charlie's Angels" or "Kill Bill." Though neither of those are in the works, either would present a great opportunity for Carpenter to tackle an action movie.
She would love to be in a period piece
Sabrina Carpenter also told Cosmopolitan that "a period piece I think would be really cool and something I've always wanted to do." Many period pieces are adaptations of classic works like "Pride and Prejudice," and while Carpenter has done an adaptation before, it was for a contemporary novel, "The Hate U Give."
Period pieces are all the rage at the moment, with shows like "Bridgerton" and "The Buccaneers" being incredibly popular. Those series could present ample opportunities for Carpenter to join, as they continue to add members to the cast with each new season. There has also been a variety of period movies made in the last few years, from the 2019 adaptation of "Little Women," directed by Greta Gerwig, to Emerald Fennell's forthcoming "Wuthering Heights." As more period adaptations and originals go into production — and with action movies a box office staple — Sabrina Carpenter might find a role for herself in both genres in the not too distant future.